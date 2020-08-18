  1. Home
Actor Rishab Chadha expresses his gratefulness for the late director Nishikant Kamat

Actor Rishab Chadha featured in the Nishikant Kamat directorial, Drishyam. He recalls working with the late filmmaker who passed away in Hyderabad on Monday after a two-year battle with liver cirrhosis.
"I went numb for a moment when I heard the news of his death, I didn't know how to react. It is very strange that I was talking to a colleague about him only a day before his death.

"As a director, he was a man of very few words. On the set, he would either remain silent or would be laughing. He was a jovial and positive person. Whenever he would step into his creative zone, he would sit silently and think.

"He was very to the point, and would explain only whatever was necessary. He spoke volumes with his eyes as an actor, too. I will always be thankful to him for giving me 'Drishyam', because it is a film that I hold very close to my heart.

"He made his actors comfortable, he would just let you be. As an artiste and as a creative person he gave you the liberty to do what you feel is right for the scene. That's something I really liked about him.

"On the sets of 'Drishyam', he would address me not as Rishab but as Sam, which was the name of my character in the film. I don't remember him ever taking my name!

"Today, all these memories are flooding my mind. I wish his family a lot of strength to bear this loss. I remain forever grateful to Nishikant sir and will keep him in my prayers."

Credits :IANS

