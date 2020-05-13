Actor Sai Gundewar, who worked in films like PK & David, passes away at 42 after battling brain cancer

Actor Sai Gundewar passed away at 42 in Los Angeles, USA, where he was reportedly seeking treatment for brain cancer since the last one year.

Actor Sai Gundewar, who featured in small parts in films like PK, David and Rock On, lost a long battle to brain cancer. Sai passed away at 42 on late Tuesday night in Los Angeles, USAwhere he was seeking treatment for cancer since the last one year. Sai, who hailed from Maharashtra's Nagpur, was also fairly active on social media. The news of his demise was also tweeted by Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Paying his condolences, he tweeted, “Actor Saiprasad Gundewar, who won the hearts of audience through popular films like PK, was defeated in his battle with cancer. With his demise, the Indian film industry has lost a talented actor. A heartfelt tribute!" Sai, acted in supporting roles in films like PK, David and Rock On among others. He was also seen in MTV Splitsvilla season 4 and in the Indian version of American reality show, Survivor.

Sai's last Instagram post was back in October 2019 when he was still battling cancer with wife and family by his side. Back in August 2019, Sai also had managed to beat cancer to some extent as he had revealed in an Instagram post. "Dearest #family and friends not sure how many people know this by the grace of god, great medical help and other things I have been able to successfully suppress cancer and not die. Someone up there is really loving me," Sai had posted back then. The actor is survived by his wife Sapana Amin.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×