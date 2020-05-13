Actor Sai Gundewar, who worked in films like PK & David, passes away at 42 after battling brain cancer
Actor Sai Gundewar, who featured in small parts in films like PK, David and Rock On, lost a long battle to brain cancer. Sai passed away at 42 on late Tuesday night in Los Angeles, USAwhere he was seeking treatment for cancer since the last one year. Sai, who hailed from Maharashtra's Nagpur, was also fairly active on social media. The news of his demise was also tweeted by Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
Paying his condolences, he tweeted, “Actor Saiprasad Gundewar, who won the hearts of audience through popular films like PK, was defeated in his battle with cancer. With his demise, the Indian film industry has lost a talented actor. A heartfelt tribute!" Sai, acted in supporting roles in films like PK, David and Rock On among others. He was also seen in MTV Splitsvilla season 4 and in the Indian version of American reality show, Survivor.
Taking it back to 4 years ago with my love, my husband my best friend, Sai Gundewar . . . This year we have realized more than ever before that life is unpredictable and change is the only constant. So if you haven't already, let's take this time to be grateful for what we have in our lives, even the little things, and less time focusing on what we dont have. #thoughtoftheday #changeistheonlyconstant #positivethinking _______________________________ #sapanaamin #madewithlove #madeinindia
Dearest #family and friends not sure how many people know this by the grace of god, great medical help and other things I have been able to successfully suppress cancer and not die. Someone up there is really loving me. So I have decided to share a lot of my insights and tips along with my global teamwhos la based and down frommelbourne. If you or anyone battling any kind of serious ailment and seeking major lifestyle change Please come for this. Its $220 per person and will change your life and sphere for the good. But checkout before you alkalinesuperfoods.com.au take a look at alkalinesuperfoods.com.au and fellas and my profile on www.saigundewar.com www.imdb.com/ saigundewar.
Sai's last Instagram post was back in October 2019 when he was still battling cancer with wife and family by his side. Back in August 2019, Sai also had managed to beat cancer to some extent as he had revealed in an Instagram post. "Dearest #family and friends not sure how many people know this by the grace of god, great medical help and other things I have been able to successfully suppress cancer and not die. Someone up there is really loving me," Sai had posted back then. The actor is survived by his wife Sapana Amin.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Om shanti.can u provide me his birth time n death time to study his horoscope.
Anonymous 23 hours ago
R I P
Anonymous 1 day ago
Om Shanti. May the Soul rest in peace. Pray GOD to give strength to the bereaved family.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Really sad. 2020 has been a sad year! :-(
Anonymous 2 days ago
May he RIP and my prayers to his family...
Anonymous 2 days ago
oh, whats a horrific deadly year 2020!!! So sad. RIP sir. too young to leave the world. Strength to his family. This is now getting unbearable.
Anonymous 2 days ago
this is so sad specially for the family..40 is too young to go :(
Anonymous 2 days ago
Why are so many dying of cancer ?