Actor Satish Kaushik passes away at 66 after suffering a heart attack

Actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66 in Gurugram. He was 66. The unfortunate news of his demise was confirmed by his close friend, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher. In his tweet in Hindi, Anupam Kher wrote, “I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"

Satish Kaushik passes away

According to Indian Express, Satish Kaushik died after suffering a heart in the NCR. He was reportedly visiting someone in Gurugram when his health deteriorated and he suffered a heart attack in the car. The report further states that the actor’s body is at the Fortis hospital in Gurugram and will be brought to Mumbai after the postmortem.

Satish Kaushik was an alumnus of the National School of Drama, and Film and Television Institute of India. Anupam Kher had been his batchmate at NSD.

Satish Kaushik had played the role of 'Calendar' in Mr India, and it remains one of his most notable roles. Satish Kaushik had also acted in numerous other films such as Deewana Mastana, Brick Lane, Ram Lakhan, Saajan Chale Sasural, and more recently in Chhatriwali, Kaagaz, Thar, etc. He directed films such as Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Tere Naam, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Karzzz, Kaagaz and many more.