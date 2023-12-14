Actor Shreyas Talpade suffers heart attack after film shoot; undergoes angioplasty: Report

Shreyas Talpade is an actor who has made us go rolling on the floor laughing with his comedy in films like Golmaal 3, Housefull 2, Golmaal Again, and many others. But just now we learned that the actor reportedly suffered a heart attack after he was done shooting for a movie in Mumbai.

Shreyas Talpade suffers a heart attack in Mumbai

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack in Mumbai. Apparently, the 47-year-old star had been complaining about feeling uneasy during the course of the shooting of his next project Welcome To The Jungle. However, after he returned home to his wife, he collapsed.

As per reports, he has been rushed to the city’s Bellevue Hospital in Andheri West where he underwent angioplasty. An anonymous source close to the development told HT the actor shot through the day and was absolutely fine, and joking around with everyone on the set. "He even shot sequences that had a bit of action. After finishing the shoot, he went back home and told his wife that he was feeling uneasy. She rushed him to the hospital but he collapsed on the way.”

Advertisement

The hospital has also allegedly confirmed that Shreyas has been admitted. “He was brought late in the evening. His health update is awaited,” they stated.

Shreyas Talpade’s work front

Shreyas is an actor who has been working in the Hindi and Marathi film industry for decades and has been part of many critically and commercially successful films. After struggling in his career and doing TV and stage shows, his talent got the attention it needed with the film 2005 film Iqbal in which he played the role of a deaf and mute aspiring cricketer.

Then came films like Apna Sapna Money Money, Dor, Om Shanti Om, Golmaal Returns, Welcome to Sajjanpur, and many more hit movies. Since his filmography boasts of a good collection of comedy films, he’s regarded as an actor who can tickle many funny bones with his commendable timing and straight-face comedy. The actor-producer is currently working on the biographical historical drama film Emergency and Welcome To The Jungle headlined by Akshay Kumar.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Akshay Kumar's 'absolute madness' with Arshad Warsi-Lara Dutta on Welcome To The Jungle set is fun