Actor Vijay Raaz arrested for allegedly molesting a female crew member: Report

Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz was arrested on November 2, for allegedly molesting a female crew member.
26590 reads Mumbai Updated: November 3, 2020 07:44 pm
Remember Gully Boy actor Vijay Raaz, who played Ranveer Singh’s father in the movie? Well, he won a lot of appreciation for his performance in the movie, he has lately been making the headlines for all the wrong reasons. According to media reports, Vijay was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly molesting a female crew member. Reportedly, the actor was arrested from Gondia city in Maharashtra and a case has also been registered. Talking about the same, Atul Kulkarni, Additional SP, Gondia, told ANI, “Actor Vijay Raaz was arrested from Gondia yesterday allegedly for molesting a woman crew member. A case has been registered.”

While the incident came as a shock to everyone, according to a Mumbai Mirror report, the Dream Girl actor was taken to Ramnagar Police Station and reportedly, he has been granted bail as of now. Apparently, Vijay was shooting for Sherni, which features Vidya Balan in the lead role. On Monday night, the shoot of the film has been stopped after Vijay's arrest in the molestation case.

For the unreserved, Vijay Raaz has starred in over 50 Bollywood films. He is well-known for his incredible performances in films like Monsoon Wedding, Run, Welcome, Delhi Belly, Dedh Ishqiya, Mumbai Xpress, Bombay To Goa and Company to name a few. Besides, the actor had marked his directorial debut with Kya Dilli Kya Lahore in 2014. Apart from Sherni, Vijay will also, reportedly, feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi, which also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

Credits :ANI

