Actor Vikrant Massey tests positive for COVID 19, Reveals he is in self quarantine

Vikrant Massey has been tested positive for COVID 19. He shared the news on his official Instagram handle.

Coronavirus cases are rising in the country rapidly. Recently, many Bollywood celebrities have been tested positive for COVID 19 including , Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manoj Bajpayee, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tara Sutaria, Satish Kaushik, and ’s Maidaan director Amit Ravindernath Sharma. And to add in the list is actor Vikrant Massey. He has confirmed that he has been tested positive for COVID 19 and is currently is in self quarantine. The actor revealed the news on his official Instagram handle.

He wrote, “Despite necessary precautions on shoot, I have tested COVID positive. In self-quarantine. Requesting all those who’ve come in close contact with me in last few days, to get yourself tested, ASAP. I am taking the prescribed medications and adequate rest and currently doing fine. Urging everyone to do the basic rights and step out of your homes, ONLY IF NECESSARY.’ Fans and celebrities are wishing him a speedy recovery in the comment section. Yesterday, Sachin Tendulkar was also tested COVID positive.

Meanwhile, Vikrant, who is a popular face in the television industry, garnered a lot of praise for his stint in 'Ginny weds Sunny'. He was seen with in Puneet Khanna’s directorial.

He will next be seen with in the upcoming movie Haseen Dilruba. He has completed the shooting of Mumbaikar. Director Santosh Sivan film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Vikrant Massey, Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, Tanya Maniktala and Sachin Khedekar.

