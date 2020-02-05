THIS actor was approached for Darr before Shah Rukh Khan & he regrets not signing it; Find Out

Rahul Roy says he was offered Darr before Shah Rukh Khan and he regrets not signing the film.

Darr has been one of the most iconic films in 's journey in Bollywood. A game-changer for SRK, the film hit the cinema halls on December 24, 1993. Playing a dark character on screen, Shah Rukh Khan set chills running down our spines as he said, K..K...K..Kiran! Shah Rukh aced the negative character of a psychotic stalker which fetched him critical acclaim in the industry and served as a turning point in his career. Still remembered for the film, Shah Rukh Khan's trademark dialogue in the film too became a hit. Darr also starred Juhi Chawla and Sunny Deol in pivotal roles.

It is rightly said that making the right choice is of utmost importance in the filmy world. You might leave a role that becomes a rage after another actor takes it up. Speaking about the same on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, Aashiqui fame, Rahul Roy revealed that he was approached for Darr before Shah Rukh Khan. Rahul was busy with other projects hence, the film passed on to Shah Rukh Khan and turned out to be one of the most iconic films of his career. Rahul recalled that director Yash Chopra had called him up for a narration. However, since the actor was keeping busy and was shooting for multiple projects, he denied doing Darr.

Rahul Roy appeared on the sets of Kapil Sharma's show along with Aashiqui co-stars Anu Aggarwal and Deepak Tijori to celebrate 30 years of their iconic film Aashiqui. Rahul Roy starrer Aashiqui too was a blockbuster of those times. However, the actor did not sign any biggie after that. He admitted that he had 49 films at one point of time but didn't know which one to pick and till date, he regrets not signing Darr.

