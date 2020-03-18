THIS actor will be joining the cast of 'Rashmi Rocket' as Taapsee Pannu’s husband

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Actor Priyanshu Painyuli has joined Taapsee Pannu in her upcoming film "Rashmi Rocket". He will be seen playing the role of the latter's husband.

"In 'Rashmi Rocket', I will be playing the role of an army officer in the film. It's a matter of great pride for me. Since I come from a defence background, playing a man in uniform is both an honour and responsibility. It's extremely exciting especially after my last film Upstarts, whose universe is so far removed from the world this film is set in," he said.

Priyanshu shared that "the film will kickstart next month" and they "will shoot across Delhi, Kutch, Dehradun, and Mussoorie. It's a fictional film but it is inspired by real events".

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the film "Rashmi Rocket" is based on a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete.

