THIS actor will be joining the cast of 'Rashmi Rocket' as Taapsee Pannu’s husband
"In 'Rashmi Rocket', I will be playing the role of an army officer in the film. It's a matter of great pride for me. Since I come from a defence background, playing a man in uniform is both an honour and responsibility. It's extremely exciting especially after my last film Upstarts, whose universe is so far removed from the world this film is set in," he said.
Priyanshu shared that "the film will kickstart next month" and they "will shoot across Delhi, Kutch, Dehradun, and Mussoorie. It's a fictional film but it is inspired by real events".
Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the film "Rashmi Rocket" is based on a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete.
News For everyone wondering about why am i working out so much and growing my mustache and have been asking about next film. I am very excited to be part of this film cause of many reasons.. Its a wonderful script, its produced by a production house which never fails to come up with new and refreshing films @rsvpmovies, its with a director who is all and it shows in his films the best @akvarious annd of course very excited to work with one of the finest actors we have now @taapsee .. really looking forward to start work on this one.
Also Read EXCLUSIVE: Coronavirus Effect: Taapsee Pannu returns to Mumbai after Delhi schedule of her next gets canned
Add new comment