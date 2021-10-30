Actor Yusuf Hussain passes away; Hansal Mehta, Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee pen emotional tributes

Saturday began on a heartbreaking note for filmmaker Hansal Mehta and his wife Safeena Husain as their family member and actor Yusuf Hussain passed away. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to social media to confirm the sad news of Yusuf Hussain's demise and remembered him in an emotional tribute. In his emotional tribute, Hansal remembered how the actor had helped him when he was working on his film Shahid. Hansal expressed how life would never be the same without him.

Taking to Twitter, Hansal began his heartbreaking note and wrote, "I had completed 2 schedules of Shahid. And we were stuck. I was troubled. A non-existent career as a filmmaker was almost finished completely. He just came up to me and said I have a fixed deposit and it is of no use to me if you are so troubled. He wrote a cheque. Shahid was completed. That was Yusuf Husain. Not my father-in-law but a father. He was life - if life itself had to have a physical form." He went on to express his grief and said that he owed his life to the late Yusuf Hussain.

He wrote, "Today he is gone. To remind all those women in heaven that they are ‘Duniya ki sabse khubsurat ladki’ and all the men that they are ‘Haseen naujwaan’. And then to end with a booming ‘love you love you love you’. Yusuf Saab I owe this new life to you. I am truly orphaned today. Life will never be the same. I will miss you terribly. My Urdu will remain broken. And yes - love you love you love you!"

As soon as Hansal shared the news of the sad demise, Bollywood personalities began pouring in tributes. Abhishek Bachchan, who worked with actor in his recent film Bob Biswas, wrote, "#RIP Yusuf ji. We worked together in several films starting with Kuch na kaho and lastly on Bob Biswas. He was gentle, kind and full of warmth. Condolences to his family." Manoj Bajpayee penned a condolence message for the filmmaker. He wrote, "Sad News!!! Condolences to @safeenahusain @mehtahansal & the entire family!!! Rest in peace Yusuf saab." Pooja Bhatt also reacted to Hansal's emotional note and wrote, "This brought tears to my eyes Hansal. Can’t begin to imagine what you’ll are feeling. My deepest condolences to all!"

Late Yusuf Hussain had a long-spanning career. He had worked in several films and TV shows. His most noted roles in films include Dil Chahta Hai, Raaz, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Dhoom, Shahid, OMG: Oh My God, Krrish 3, Raees, Dabangg 3, The Tashkent Films, Jalebi. Talking about his TV career, he was a part of shows like CID, Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan, Kumkum: Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Ssshhhh... Koi Hai and Mullah Nasruddin.

Pinkvilla offers condolences to the grieving family.

