Actress Alankrita Sahai held hostage and robbed at knifepoint at her rented house

Three masked persons allegedly robbed model turned actress Alankrita Sahai in her rented accommodation. The actress has mentioned in her complaint that she was held hostage and at knifepoint, the robbers took around Rs 6 lakh amount. The incident took place on Tuesday in her Chandigarh home. She has said that they forcibly entered the home situated on the second floor of a three-storey building around 12.30 pm. Police have registered a complaint and have started the investigation into the matter.

As mentioned in The Indian Express, the actress had purchased furniture items a few days back and they were delivered to her home on Sunday. She is suspecting one of the robbers had visited her home at the time of delivery of furniture. The actress has also told police that one of the three robbers took her ATM card and returned it after withdrawing Rs 50,000. In the meantime, two others kept a watch on her. The police said the complainant had shifted to the city around a month ago. She and her parents had rented the house and the victim’s parents were out of the city for the past 10 days.

The report further says that the victim was alone at the house and the main door was open when three suspects suddenly entered the house. One of the suspects picked a knife from the house and threatened her. The victim was also allegedly assaulted by the suspects.

The actress had shouted for help but they managed to escape by jumping from the balcony. Suspects were caught on the CCTV cameras installed in the locality. Sources say that police have raided the house of one of the suspects but he is at large.

Also Read: Missing your beau amid Coronavirus? Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif’s Namastey London is Pinkvilla’s pick for you