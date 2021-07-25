Actress Flora Saini on Raj Kundra case: Since I am not from film family, it’s considered okay to drag my name

Reportedly, Gandi Baat fame actress Flora Saini’s name was dragged into the controversy surrounding Raj Kundra by a Hindi news channel. According to a report in the Times of India, a news channel on Saturday showcased Flora Saini’s name on the screen along with a picture of the WhatsApp chat between Raj Kundra and Umesh Kamat. Flora in a recent chat with Bombay Times spoke clearly about the fact that she never interacted with Raj Kundra. She also mentioned that if she had kept quiet then people would have assumed her involvement in the alleged case.

Flora Saini while speaking to the Bombay Times said, “I have never interacted with Raj Kundra. This is why I spoke up. Had I kept quiet, people would have assumed I had something to hide. If two people discuss my name in a chat that doesn’t mean I am aware or involved with what was being discussed. I am sure other names were also mentioned, perhaps of actresses who have done bold scenes. But since I am not from a film family, it’s considered okay to drag my name without even checking with me.”

Upon being asked if Flora was ever contacted directly by Raj Kundra or his company. She said, “No, casting waale aapko kabhi kabhi phone karte hai. It is they who will call you and say, aisi web series ban rahi hai for HotShots app, would you be interested? And I said no to that as well. I don’t work for new platforms as they make a certain kind of content and often the budgets are low. I am not desperate for work. I have worked in the South film industry for long enough. I did Gandii Baat because that was a challenge for me.”

