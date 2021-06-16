Actress Lin Laishram on Priyanka Chopra playing Mary Kom: Girl from North East could've been cast

Lin Laishram opened up on the casting issue in the film Mary Kom. The film was released in 2014 and won a National Award too.

starrer Mary Kom, released in 2014, will always be seen as one of the finest films in the sports biopic genre. The sports drama was on the life of boxer Mary Kom who hailed from Manipur. The actress' performance was not only appreciated by fans but also by critics. It was a super hit film at box office. The film had actors from North East, but Manipuri actress Lin Laishram believes that a North East actor should have played the lead role instead of the Bollywood actress.

In an interview with Free Press Journal, she said, ‘I love Priyanka's work in the film. She did put a lot of effort to look like Mary Kom. But I do somewhere feel that casting in a film plays a major role. In my sense, any actress from Manipur or North East could have been cast.” She also mentioned that there is discrimination when North East achievers are shown. “Non-North Eastern person is chosen as seen in Mary Kom. Why not cast people from the North East,” she questioned.

The actress was also part of the film and essayed the role of Bembem in the film. The film won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and was also nominated at Filmfare for Best Film.

The film was directed by Omung Kumar and produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. To note, for the film, the lead actress had undergone rigorous training for months. Actor Darshan Kumaar was seen in the role of her husband.

