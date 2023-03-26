Actress Parineeti Chopra and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha to tie the knot soon? Here’s what we know

The renowned star Parineeti Chopra is currently busy focusing on her career. The actress who was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai is recently all over the news after being spotted with AAP MP Raghav Chadha at a restaurant in Mumbai, not once, but twice. On Wednesday, they were spotted going out for dinner twinning in white. The rumor mills started working after they were spotted again the next day going out in the same vehicle for lunch. The two were known to be good friends since they studied in London together. However, none of them commented on the dating or relationship rumors. A little birdie close to them informed the media that there’s something brewing between the two.

A formal announcement is around the corner

According to a report in Times of India, the source revealed families of Raghav and Parineeti are involved. Since the two know each other for a long time, have common interests, and everything worked out in their favor, the families initiated discussions on marriage. They went for dinner after the talks of marriage were in the air. The source also revealed that a formal announcement and a roka ceremony will soon take place. Talks are going on between the family about the same, but given the busy schedule of Raghav and Parineeti, it’s difficult to fix a date. But when the ceremony takes place, it will be intimate with close family members only.

Raghav returns to Delhi

After Raghav’s return to Delhi, the young politician was bombarded with questions from the media about his relationship with Parineeti. His sharp reply caught the attention of netizens. When he was asked if the rumors about his wedding with Parineeti are true, Raghav replied, “Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke sawaal na kariye.” There’s another video doing the rounds on the internet that shows Raghav inside the Parliament. MP, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar asks him about a business notice and then wittily adds, “You’ve already occupied enough space in social media, this may be a day of silence for you.”

Work front

Parineeti will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh. The actress recently wrapped up the shoot and shared pictures from the sets. This film marks Parineeti’s first collaboration with Imtiaz Ali.

