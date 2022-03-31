Actress Rimmi Sen registers FIR after being cheated of Rs 4.14 crore in business scam: Report

Actress Rimmi Sen has landed in major trouble. According to a latest report in Indian Express, Rimmi Sen was cheated of Rs 4.14 crores by a businessman. This entrepreneur reportedly took the money from Rimmi Sen on the pretext of investing in a brand new business. However, he conned her and the actress had no option but to file a police complaint.

As per the FIR, Rimmi Sen met the alleged accused businessman named Raunak Vyas in 2019 at a gym. The actress, who has stated to the police that she runs a production house and owns an office in Mumbai's Khar area, revealed that she eventually became friends with Vyas.

Rimmi Sen, whose real name is Shubhamitra Sen, told the cops that Vyas introduced her to an investment plan in a new business that he was starting. He also reportedly promised the actress that she will get significant returns on her investment. He hefty returns of at least 30 to 40 percent on her investment, the report stated.

Over a period of one year, from 2019 to 2020, Rimmi Sen reportedly invested around 4.14 crores into Vyas' business. However, when she began inquiring about her invested money later, the accused began ignoring her calls. Rimmi Sen eventually found out that Vyas had not started any sort of business and was instead duping her. She was then left with no option but to approach the police. The FIR in the case has been registered on 29 March with the Khar Police.

