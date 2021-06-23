Actress Seerat Kapoor hopes to work with AR Rahman one day

Actress Seerat Kapoor, who is known for her work in Telugu films, is also a trained classical singer. She hopes that some day she will get to work with music maestro AR Rehman.

Actress Seerat Kapoor, who is known for her work in Telugu films, is also a trained classical singer. She hopes that some day she will get to work with music maestro AR Rehman.

"While I was preparing and Nargis Fakhri for 'Rockstar' promotions as an assistant choreographer, I had the privilege to watch AR Rehman jam live. It was the most surreal experience, I didn't blink! I remember, by the end of his performance, I had teary eyes. AR Rehman, through his music can touch your soul. On the first line he sang, I was absorbed by his world. I hope I get to work with him someday," Seerat tells IANS.

The actor, whose popularity increased after starring in Telugu film "Krishna And His Leela", says learning dance and singing helped her understand the field of performing arts better.

"I am trained in Indian classical and semi classical music since the age of 12. At the time, my focus was on dance and music both. Educating myself in the field of performing arts through dance and music simultaneously helped me grow a deeper insight and understanding towards each of them individually, rather early," she says.

Also Read: THALA 61 EXCLUSIVE: Ajith & H.Vinoth’s next, a multi-location action drama, to be shot over period of 7 months

Share your comment ×