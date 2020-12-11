Actress Shikha Malhotra suffers paralysis stroke a month after battling Covid 19, hospitalised in Mumbai

A picture was uploaded to Shikha's Instagram profile by her publicist, mentioning that the actress suffered a paralysis stroke on the night of 10 December.

Actress Shikha Malhotra, who starred in Fan, has been admitted to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital after suffering a paralysis stroke. The actress was battling Covid 19 just a month ago. A picture was uploaded to her Instagram profile by her publicist Ashwani Shukla, revealing how the actress suffered a paralysis stroke on the night of 10 December. Shukla told Indian Express that Shikha has been admitted to the hospital and her right side is paralysed.

"The doctors have said that she will have to stay in the hospital for a few days. However, she is showing improvement," Shukla added. A report in ABP also revealed that Shikha was earlier rushed to Kokilaben Hospital but due to high costs of treatment she was shifted Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle. Currently, the actress cannot move or speak.

A recent picture of Shikha was also uploaded on her Instagram page by her publicist:

Shikha has been a part of films like Kaanchli Life in a Slough and Running Shaadi among others. The actress, who also reportedly has a degree in nursing, had volunteered to assist frontline workers at a city hospital during the pandemic. She herself contracted the virus in October and recovered from it a month ago.

Credits :Indian Express

