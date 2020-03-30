Actress Shikha Malhotra volunteers as a nurse at a hospital during Coronavirus outbreak

'Kaanchli Life in a Slough' actor Shikha Malhotra becomes a volunteer at Hindu Hriday Samrat Bala Saheb Thackeray hospital in Mumbai to nurse Coronavirus victims.

Shikha Malhotra, who acted alongside Sanjay Mishra in 'Kaanchli Life in a Slough' has volunteered as a nurse at a Mumbai hospital during the Coronavirus outbreak. The young starlet is a registered nurse with a degree in nursing from Delhi's Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital and has decided to put her knowledge into use volunteering as a nurse in order to help Coronavirus positive patients.

In an Instagram post, Shika revealed that she has joined Hindu Hriday Samrat Bala Saheb Thackeray hospital in Mumbai as a volunteer where she has been appointed as a nurse in the isolation ward in order to help and treat the Coronavirus victims. "On the behalf of my Bsc(hons) #nursing degree So Please Feel free to connect with me anytime at the time of any emergency occurs near you. Please Follow the Home quarantine keep you and your loved once safe and follow all the preventive measures according to the #who," Shika wrote.

See her post:

She also shared videos of herself from the isolation ward, dressed in a protective uniform, with multiple layers of gloves and masks and urged the viewers to stay within their homes and take the situation seriously. She attempted to spread awareness speaking about the doctors, nurses, police, media personnel and others who are working on the field during the ongoing crisis and requested the other citizens to stay indoors.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More