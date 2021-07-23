Actress Shruti Gera on being approached by Raj Kundra’s production house: Grateful that I kept myself safe

’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra is under police custody as he has been arrested in the alleged pornography case. Mumbai police have called him the “key conspirator” in the alleged case for making and distributing porn films. Actress Shruti Gera in an interview with Hindustan Times spoke about being approached by a casting director in 2018 to act in a film produced by Raj Kundra’s production house. She mentioned that she refused the offer and feels grateful that she chose to keep herself safe. Shruti also shed a light on the exploitation faced by young actors.

Shruti spoke about being approached for Raj Kundra’s production house and said, “I don’t remember exactly which casting director mentioned it to me but at least a few did. One mentioned they could introduce me to Raj Kundra, another said this guy intends to start a production house and he is coming in the web space in a big way. I said no to it immediately. But I am more grateful that I kept myself safe. We all thought that he is some big shot but turns out he is a person who does porn films.”

Shruti further added, “Imagine someone like me who has done several hundreds of TV commercials with the biggest brands out there and a casting guy has the audacity to approach someone like me. When the news came out, I felt like someone punched in the stomach that how dare someone think that I would be open to do such a thing.” She further spoke about the exploitation faced by young female actors and said, “I realised that a lot goes on here in the industry. Young female actors are drugged, their compromising videos are shot, and through that people blackmail them and pimp them out. It is very common.”

Shruti further added, “Even young male actors face this. They do a lot of things, they honey trap, and they make you vulnerable… I have walked out of projects when I realised that the makers had ill intentions. But it is always not that easy. They also put cameras in your room and shoot something and then blackmail you with it and force an actor to do something that they don’t want to.” Raj Kundra is currently in police custody.

