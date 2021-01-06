Actress turned author Twinkle Khanna had a 'packed year'

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna on Tuesday shared that the year 2020 has been a packed one for her and tagged it as a glass half full.

Twinkle posted a picture on Instagram showing a notebook with handwritten notes.

"It's been a packed year! Broke a few bones, finished a writing course from Oxford, shifted from typing to writing by hand, began working on my fourth book, fought with strangers and a few loved ones, let my guard down if not my hair, lost two big deals, made new friends, walked endlessly, lived fearlessly. Pushed against the wall, we alter and grow. #AGlassHalfFullGirl," she wrote.

Twinkle's husband, actor , on her birthday on December 29, had shared a throwback picture with his wife and joked that he is looking forward to making more questionable life decisions with her. Twinkle last month took to social media to share a joyous moment of dressing up in something she embroidered herself.

Also Read:Twinkle Khanna brushing her daughter Nitara's 'immaculately' groomed hair is every mom ever; See PHOTO

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :IANS

Share your comment ×