Ad man Gerson Da Cunha passes away; Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi and Shobhaa De mourn his demise

Veteran ad man and theatre personality Gerson Da Cunha, 92, passed away in Mumbai on Friday, as reported by The Times of India. The late senior actor has several films to his credit such as Electric Moon, Cotton Mary, Asoka, and Water among others.

Da Cunha started his career as a journalist for the Press Trust of India (PTI) after graduating in science and then jumped into advertising, and was associated with a slew of platforms engaged in civic activism.

Senior actors from Bollywood mourned the demise of Gerson Da Cunha after the news broke out. Shabana Azmi took to her Twitter handle and expressed sorrow over the demise of Gerson and wrote, “RIP#Gerson Dacunha. What a rich life you led .. engaged and invested in making our world a better place. We will celebrate you.”

By posting a lively picture of Da Cunha, author and columnist Shobhaa De bid adieu to the senior actor. She wrote, “Goodbye dear, dear friend. A great thespian and an even greater human being is no more. RIP Gerson da Cunha. Above all else, a large hearted humanitarian...”

Lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar also expressed grief over the passing away of Da Cunha on Twitter. He wrote, “Suddenly our Mumbai has become a few degrees less sophisticated Less dignified and less classy with the demise of #Gerson Dacunha.”

