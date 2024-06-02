Adah Sharma reacts to moving into Sushant Singh Rajput’s Bandra flat: 'I always follow my intuition’

Adah Sharma’s career took a whole new flight last year after she starred in Sudipto Sen’s The Kerala Story. Earlier this year she starred in Bastar: The Naxal Story and has some interesting lineups ahead. Sharma who was parallelly in the news for renting out Sushant Singh Rajput’s Bandra flat has now spoken about the same.

Why did Adah Sharma rent Sushant Singh Rajput’s flat?

After Sushant passed away in June 2020, his flat was struggling to find a tenant for more than three years until Adah Sharma chose to sign the lease agreement in October 2023. The actress kept the affair quite low-key and commented on the same very recently while speaking to Bombay Times.

Adah revealed that she moved into the flat (Mont Blanc Apartments, Bandra) four months ago but ever since she has been keeping busy promoting Bastar and The Kerala Story’s OTT release. She later spent some time at the elephant sanctuary in Mathura before finally settling in at her current flat with her mother and grandmother.

She shared, “It’s only recently that I got some time off and have finally settled in. I have lived in the same house at Pali Hill (Bandra) all my life and this is the first time I’ve moved out of there. I’m very sensitive to vibes, and this place gives me positive ones.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bastar: The Naxal Story: When Adah Sharma had to eat 15 bananas each day to put on weight for her role

Sharma shared that her previous houses in Kerala and Mumbai were always surrounded by trees where she used to feed birds and squirrels. “So, I wanted a home with a view and ample space to feed birds”, the 1920 actress shared.

When asked if she was ever unsure of renting this place due to its history, Adah shared, “I always follow my intuition, not other people’s opinions. Many people had tried to scare me away from starting my career with a horror movie (1920), but I did it and scared them instead (smiles). They dissuaded me from being a part of The Kerala Story, too, and the kind of numbers the film made is for all to see.”

Adah Sharma will be next seen in The Game of Girgit.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Adah Sharma on her upcoming film Bastar: The Naxal Story; 'It should scar you'