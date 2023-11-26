Adah Sharma reacts to rumors of her buying Sushant Singh Rajput's home: 'Let people keep guessing'

Actress Adah Sharma has been associated with the Indian film industry for quite some time now. With her debut in Bollywood movie 1920 in the year 2008, she became a well-known name. Since then, she has been working in the industry across languages. A while ago, she was spotted outside the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s house. This led to speculation that she might be buying the property. Now, in an interview, she cleared the air around it.

Adah Sharma reacts to rumors of her buying Sushant Singh Rajput's home

While talking to Hindustan Times, the Hasee Toh Phasee actress Adah Sharma addressed reports that suggested she might be buying late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s house in Mumbai. Responding to them, she said, “My house is my temple, I wouldn’t want every tabloid and phone splashing things about where I am living. I have always lived in Pallai in my father’s house, since childhood,” adding, “Even if I decide to move, this is not how I am going to announce the news. I would like to share it in my own way. Where you live, your house, your home, is something very personal to me. Let people keep guessing, I will take my time to confirm the reports,” the actress said adding that right now her focus is to live in people’s hearts, and even in the future.

When asked if such rumours and speculations bother her, The Kerala Story headliner said that she has a personal choice to share with everyone. “I can tell my fans whenever I want. I don’t feel uncomfortable due to any rumours. The rumours and everything are a part of my life as an actor. I don’t take it as a privacy invasion or anything, of course fans hain toh unhe jaanne ki utsukta hoti hogi (of course they are fans so they must be eager to know what’s happening). They want to know our favourite colour, food, etc,” she concluded.

What’s next for Adah Sharma?

After being lauded for her acting in The Kerala Story, the Commando 3 actress started filming for the action movie Bastar which is expected to release sometime next year.

