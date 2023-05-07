Adah Sharma rejoices over The Kerala Story's success: 'PM Modi mentioning our film, standing ovation...'

Actress Adah Sharma is currently enjoying rave reviews for her performance in the recently released film, The Kerala Story. The film was surrounded by controversies even before it hit theatres on May 5. Directed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story faced legal difficulties. Before the release, several petitions were filed in Kerala High Court to bring a stay on the release. Since day one of its release, the film has been receiving a positive response at the box office. Amid the success of the movie, Adah took to social media and penned an appreciation note.

'All your dreams for me are coming true'

Adah Sharma shared her stills from the film on her Instagram handle and wrote a note too. She mentioned about how PM Narendra Modi praised the film in his recent speech. Her post read, "Standing ovation in theatres , the honourable PM mentioning our film #TheKeralaStory ,critics and audience applauding my performance , HOUSEFULL messages from so many of you, bumper opening ! I could never have dreamed of so much. All your dreams for me are coming true."

She further wrote, "And for the few still calling #TheKeralaStory a propaganda film ,saying these incidents do not exist even after watching testimonials of several Indian victims and their parents,,,my humble request , Google two words ISIS and Brides...maybe an account of white girls narrated to you might make you feel that our Indian movie is real."

While addressing a rally in Ballari, PM Modi said, "They say, The Kerala Story is based on what happens in that beautiful state. But look at Congress. They are standing with terrorists and are trying to ban it. The Kerala Story film has exposed the terror conspiracy taking place in the beautiful state of Kerala. But look at the unfortunate situation in the country where the Congress is seen standing with this trend of terrorism that destroys societies. Not just this, the Congress is also taking part in backdoor political negotiations with those who are linked to this trend of terrorism."

Meanwhile, The Kerala Story also features Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in key roles.

