Adah Sharma thanks fans for making The Kerala Story trend amid ban calls in several states

Actress Adah Sharma is currently enjoying the release of The Kerala Story. The audience has been showering love on her for her solid performance. Directed by Sudipto Sen, the film was released in theatres on May 5. Before it was released, the film was surrounded by controversies. Even now, several states have banned the film. On May 8, West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee asked the authorities to ban the film in the state. Amid facing bans and protests, Adah, a while ago, took to social media and thanked her fans for supporting the film.

Adah Sharma thanks fans for supporting The Kerala Story

CM Mamta Banerjee asked to stop the screening of the film to maintain peace in Bengal and prevent violence. Not only this, producer Vipul Shah and some of the team members received death threats. Amid the same, Adah shared stills of her from the film and thanked everyone for watching it.

She wrote, "Thank you to all the crores of you who are going to watch our film, thank you for making it trend,thank you for loving my performance.This weekend the 12th #TheKeralaStory releases internationally in 37 countries (or more)." Have a look:

After she shared the post, her fans were seen reacting to it. A fan wrote, "Great job mam.... We love it." Another fan wrote, "Thank you very much, for making a movie on such a serious topic like love jihad and working to awaken Hindu girls all over India and showing the true situation in Kerala."

The Kerala Story revolves around Hindu women from Kerala who are brainwashed by Islamic friends and later sent to the ISIS Terrorist Organisation. Though the film is facing major backlash, but it is performing well at the box office. Looking at the current trends, it seems like The Kerala Story has collected more than it did on its first Monday.

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi was seen praising the film. During his rally, he was heard saying, "They say, The Kerala Story is based on what happens in that beautiful state. But look at Congress. They are standing with terrorists and are trying to ban it. The Kerala Story film has exposed the terror conspiracy taking place in the beautiful state of Kerala. But look at the unfortunate situation in the country where the Congress is seen standing with this trend of terrorism that destroys societies. Not just this, the Congress is also taking part in backdoor political negotiations with those who are linked to this trend of terrorism."

