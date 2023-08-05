Adah Sharma will take a break from work to get treated for diarrhoea; shares health update with fans

Adah Sharma, who was last seen in The Kerala Story, confirmed on social media that she was hospitalised due to hives after reports of her being admitted in the hospital went viral. The 31-year-old actress also confirmed that her condition deteriorated due to a reaction to one of her medicines. Despite this, Sharma confirmed that she will be promoting her upcoming project Commando for one last time before she takes a break to get treatment.

Adah Sharma shares health update on Instagram

Adah Sharma, who was in headlines for being a part of a controversial film such as The Kerala Story, took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos titled as “TRIGGER WARNING: graphic images ahead” of how her body reacted to the medicines. In the caption, the actress wrote, “Thank u sabko… Kahan Kahan se I got messages and kuch log jo itne saal se I haven’t met also, also adah fan clubs (red heart emojis) Disclaimer :DO NOT SWIPE IF YOU ARE SCARED OF RASH ON SKIN IMAGES ,thode daravne photos hai but i thought sirf Sundar pics share nahi karne chahiye on instagram na. [Thank you, everyone. I received messages from various people - even from those whom I haven’t met in years. Special thanks to Adah fan clubs. Disclaimer: Do not swipe if you are scared of rash skin images, they are a bit scary, but I thought one shouldn’t only post beautiful pictures on Instagram, right?] Have a look:

What exactly happened to Adah Sharma?

Adah Sharma shared with her fans via Instagram that she had hives initially which caused rashes all over her body. She wrote in the caption of her post on Instagram that she was sick for a few days and then she got hives. Even though the actress kept on hiding it with full-sleeves clothes, a point came when it started showing on her face. Then, she started taking some medicine which further deteriorated her condition as she was allergic to it. As of now, Sharma is taking another medicine and some injections. Despite all this, the actress confirmed that she will be doing the promotions of her upcoming project Commando by wearing full-sleeves clothes.

At the same time, Sharma shared that she will be going for Ayurvedic treatment for her rashes, and because of this, she’ll take a break. The actress wrote, “I have promised my Amma I will take care of health. Tomorrow I am leaving for a few days. My Amma has told me to focus on health instead of radio trails, zoom interviews and promo shoot. I will be back soon. Till then I will keep updating scenes from Commando on Instagram.”

It was reported on Wednesday that The Kerala Story actress was rushed to a hospital because of her health being deteriorated. Some reports confirmed that she had started vomiting and was diagnosed with diarrhoea and food allergy.

Now, Adah Sharma will be seen on August 11 in her upcoming project named Commando, and there she will be reprising the role of Bhavana Reddy.