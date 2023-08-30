Adarsh Gourav bags his next major Hollywood project; to star in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel series

Adarsh Gourav, acclaimed for his breakout performance in The White Tiger, is set to grace the screens once again, this time in a groundbreaking role in Hollywood's eagerly awaited Alien prequel series. The series is an adaptation of the iconic Aliens movie franchise, it marks a significant milestone as it ventures into episodic storytelling for the first time.

Adarsh Gourav to star in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel series

Talking about this new Hollywood venture, it showcases Adarsh Gourav's versatility as he takes on a pivotal role in the Alien prequel series, which is set to air on FX, a major network in the United States. Notably, the series is being helmed by visionary filmmaker Ridley Scott, the mastermind behind the original Alien series. Scott's involvement as an executive producer underscores the series' commitment to preserving the legacy of the beloved franchise while exploring uncharted territory.

The decision to adapt the revered Aliens movie saga into a television series is a momentous one. Adarsh Gourav's involvement adds a new layer of excitement to the project, as his proven ability to captivate audiences with his performances aligns seamlessly with the high standards set by the Alien franchise.

Adarsh Gourav’s projects

Adarsh Gourav's exceptional acting prowess has garnered him international recognition, and his latest achievement further solidifies his position as a rising star in the entertainment industry. The actor's debut in The White Tiger not only showcased his remarkable talent but also earned him a prestigious BAFTA nomination alongside the legendary Sir Anthony Hopkins. He played the role of Balram Halwai in the film, which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao.

His performance in the Netflix series Guns & Gulaabs garnered a lot of love from the audience. Furthermore, he will be seen in the highly anticipated project with Ananya Pandey and Siddhanth Chaturvedi in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.

