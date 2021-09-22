Adarsh Gourav calls working with Zoya Akhtar 'an honour': She writes every actor's dream characters

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti in collaboration with Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films recently announced Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film revolving around the real and digital world tracks the story of three youngsters played by Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. In a recent chat, Adarsh revealed what it's been like to headline the project.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Adarsh, who was last seen in the Oscar-nominated The White Tiger, revealed that it's an honour to be a part of Zoya's project.

He said, "Zoya Akhtar has the knack for writing characters that are every actor’s dream. She is a dynamic director who is redefining cinema. Her narratives are refreshing, and the perspective she brings forth through her cinema is thought-provoking."

Adarsh further revealed that the film will explore and offer a unique take on the social media obsession that youngsters deal with today. He is also excited to be sharing screenspace for the first time with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The actor hopes he will learn a little something from each of them.

"It is great to have co-actors who have the same hunger as you. I hope in creating this film, we learn a lot together," Adarsh Gourav told the portal. Last week, the film was announced along with its first look. The makers dropped a sneak peek into the three actors' world and left fans excited. Find your Friends and you won’t need followers #khogayehumkahan," read the caption of the first look.

