Adarsh Gourav grateful to Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone & others to pave way for actors in Hollywood

Those who have seen The White Tiger will agree that Adarsh Gourav’s performance was amazing and something that cannot go unnoticed. The actor became an overnight star since then and has been getting a lot of praise from fans and critics. Well, the actor has some exciting projects in his kitty and his schedule is reportedly packed. He recently shot for Extrapolations in New York and is beaming with a sense of pride after he got a chance to collaborate with big names of Hollywood including Meryl Streep, Kit Harington and David Schwimmer.

Adarsh Gourav will be seen in Scott Z Burns’s climate change anthology series, Extrapolations and he is proud that he has got such a big opportunity so early in his career. Talking about opportunities, Adarsh spoke to Mid-Day and revealed that he is aware that he is getting such opportunities only because there are many Bollywood actors who have put in a lot of hard work before him. He said, “Priyanka Chopra [Jonas], Deepika Padukone, Anupam Kher, and the late Irrfan have been seen in Hollywood projects. This collaboration between the East and the West is opening actors to global audiences,” says Gourav.

Adarsh Gourav is grateful to Indian artistes for working hard and paving way for young actors like him in the international circuit. “The lines are blurring as more and more actors [feature] in international projects. It is an exciting time for me to land collaborations that help me harness my talent. I am grateful for this opportunity every day.”

How excited are you to witness Adarsh Gourav’s performance in Extrapolations?

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra enjoy romantic candlelit date on third wedding anniversary: WATCH