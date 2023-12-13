Adarsh Gourav opens up on his fitness journey for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan; says it required 'rigorous training'

The upcoming web film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles. Recently the makers of the film dropped a new-look poster of Ananya Panday and the trailer of the highly anticipated film. Adarsh Gourav, known for his diverse performances, underwent a significant fitness transformation for the movie.

Adarsh Gourav opens up on his fitness journey for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Speaking about his physical transformation, Adarsh Gourav who is all set to feature in Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, mentioned that for this movie, he aimed to explore the essence of Callisthenics and present it authentically. Achieving this involved rigorous training and a thorough grasp of the discipline. The director's vision inspired him to go beyond his usual limits and aim for perfection in every aspect, including his physical change.

He said, “For Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, I wanted to delve into the essence of Callisthenics and portray it with authenticity. It required intense training and a deep understanding of the discipline. The director's vision motivated me to push my limits and strive for perfection in every aspect, including my physical transformation.”

About Ananya Panday-Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav starrer Kho Gaye Hum Kahan's trailer

Recently, on December 12, some time ago, the creators of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan released the movie trailer. The film features Ananya Panday as Ahana, Siddhant Chaturvedi as Imaad, and Adarsh Gourav as Neil. The 2:40-minute trailer is set in Mumbai and explores various facets of the friendship among the three characters.

The movie highlights the significance of friendship in today's fast-paced world of social media. It follows the journey of three close friends as they try to find a balance between their online personas and their real selves. The trailer delves into their strong bond as they help each other stay true to themselves in the midst of their virtual lives.

More about About Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a coming-of-age story featuring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav as the main characters. The film is the first directorial venture of filmmaker Arjun Varain Singh. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Farhan Akhtar, it falls under the production banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby.

