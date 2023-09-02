Adarsh Gourav recounts stressful moment as Sidharth Malhotra pulls prank on My Name Is Khan set

Adarsh Gourav is one of the most interesting actors in Bollywood who has made a name for himself in a very short span of time. He started his career as a child actor in Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. In the film, he played a younger version of SRK's character Rizwan. Since then, he has acted in several acclaimed films and shows.

Adarsh Gourav recalls Sidharth Malhotra's prank in My Name Is Khan

In an interview with Mashable India, Adarsh opened up about the time when he was doing My Name Is Khan. Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan were assisting Karan Johar in that film. He said, “I’ll never forget this. There’s a shot in which I’m riding a bicycle, and Sidharth was like, ‘Do you know how to swim?’ I told him I didn’t, and he said, ‘Oh no, actually you have to swim across the stream to the other side, and you have to get out and then continue with the scene.’ I was stressed out for an entire hour, and I was afraid they’d fire me if I told them I didn’t know how to swim. I decided to stay quiet, ‘Jai Mata Di, let’s rock’. And before the scene started, I realised he was just messing around. Well played, full power."

Adarsh Gourav recalls when My Name Is Khan was released

In a different interview, the actor said that when My Name Is Khan was released, his board exams were over. This meant that he wasn't going to school to experience his newfound fame. Plus, there was no social media back then except Orkut. "I never quite saw the fame when I was younger", he said.

Adarsh Gourav's work front

Gourav was recently seen in Raj and DK's crime comedy web series Guns & Gulaabs in which he played the role of Jugnu. The series also stars Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, and Gulshan Devaiah among others. Upon release, both the show and Gaurav's performance have been well received. He will be next seen in Excel Entertainment's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Apart from this, he will also feature in another installment of the Alien franchise to be helmed by Ridley Scott.

