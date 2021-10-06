Adbhut First Look: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Diana Penty, Shreya Dhanwanthary's thriller announced.

After a slump of more than a year due to the Covid-19m pandemic, the film industry is picking up pace at a break-neck speed. On Wednesday, a brand new film was announced by director Sabbir Khan and the film's first look was also shared. Titled Adbhut, Sabbir Khan's thriller will see Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Diana Penty, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Rohan Mehra in the lead role.

The thriller, which the makers have called as the 'most shocking film of the year' in the teaser, gives a glimpse of all four actors. Sharing the Adbhut teaser and announcing the film, Nawazuddin tweeted, "The #ADBHUT journey begins ! It will be a thrilling process of exploring such a character with Director @sabbir24x7 Looking forward to this @DianaPenty @shreya_dhan13 & @rohanvmehra #FilmingBegins #AdbhutTheFilm."

The shooting for Adbhut will be commencing this month. Diana Penty was excited about the film's announcement as she revealed it will be her first thriller. Taking to Instagram, Diana captioned it, "And…the #Adbhut journey begins! So excited to work with @sabbir24x7 @nawazuddin._siddiqui, @shreyadhan13 & @rohanmehra. #Adbhut is a supernatural thriller that’s sure to give you the chills! Really looking forward…it’s something I’ve never attempted before Cant wait (sic)."

Take a look at the Adbhut teaser below:

Scam 1992 actress Shreya Dhanwanthary was also equally thrilled to be a part of the project. She tweeted, "The #Adbhut journey begins! Gear up for one of the most spooky films of 2022 with @sabbir24x7 directorial #Adbhut, a supernatural thriller. Thrilled to work with @Nawazuddin_S, @DianaPenty & @rohanvmehra."

Adbhut is being bankrolled by Sony Pictures India and Sabbir Khan Films.

