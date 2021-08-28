Adhyayan Suman recalls how Shekhar Suman’s advice helped him get over his ‘toxic’ relationship with Kangana

and Adhyayan Suman’s relationship has been the talk for years now. And after washing each other’s dirty linen in public, Adhyayan has once again opened up about the ‘toxic’ relationship and how it took a toll on him. In his recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, the Raaz 2 actor admitted that it was quite difficult for him to get over the relationship. However, it was his father Shekhar Suman’s golden advice that helped him move on in his life.

In this new interview, Adhyayan said, “I think there is a lot that happened in that particular relationship, emotionally. Bohot saalon tak jo kuch cheezein hui (Whatever happened, for many years), it was very difficult for me to get over. ‘Why did I move forward with this?’, ‘Yeh maine allow kyun kiya (Why did I allow this to happen)?’.” He also spoke about going through a ‘humongous emotional turmoil’ and stated that the process of overcoming was not about the battle with the person. Instead, “the battle is with yourself. And then you are constantly telling yourself ‘maine rok diya hota ya nahi kiya hota’, ‘maine kyun nahi baat suni’ (if only you had not done certain things or put a stop to them or listened to others),” he added.

Speaking about Shekhar’s words of wisdom, Adhyayan said that his father told him that sometimes two people are not meant to be together and this helped him move on. “My father always tells me ki koi bhi achcha ya bura nahi hota (no one is good or bad). When you come in a relationship with somebody, maybe you are just not meant to be with each other. Aur woh soch ke phir main zindagi mein aage badha (This thought helped me move forward in life),” he was quoted saying.

For the uninitiated, Adhyayan and Kangana had dated each for her a short while and ended up parting ways on a bitter note. In fact, the actor had created a massive buzz in the town when he had made some shocking public allegations against Kangana. However, he later called his explosive interview against the Queen star an ‘emotional outburst’.

