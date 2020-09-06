Adhyayan Suman reveals he witnessed actors doing drugs at 'high profile parties', says Kangana is a 'big star'

Shekhar Suman's son Adhyayan Suman shared his thoughts on Bollywood drug nexus and revealed that he has personally witnessed the use and abuse of drugs at Bollywood parties.

Adhyayan Suman, who was once under the spotlight for dating , has opened up and shared his thoughts on the Bollywood drug nexus that has set off an investigation like no other. Adhyayan revealed that he has personally witness the use and abuse of drugs at Bollywood parties.

Speaking to ETimes, he said, "As far as my experience is concerned, during my initial days in the industry, I went to a couple of big-high profile parties where I saw a few actors doing drugs. It would be wrong of me to say that everyone does drugs, because that is not the case. There are few people in the high profile parties who do them and it is really unfortunate. I decided not to be a part of those gatherings, forget doing drugs."

He added that it is quite common but unfortunate at the same time. "I think drugs happen everywhere, I don’t know why only the Indian film industry is being targeted. Drugs are wrong. Nobody should be doing drugs."

However, he refused to comment on ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut's statement that 99 per cent of Bollywood is involved in substance abuse. Adhyayan said, "Kangana is a very big star and I am a very small actor, forget being a star. I will not comment on this and that’s best. Me saying anything against that would be wrong, she is a huge star and knows everything. So I don’t want to say anything on this."

