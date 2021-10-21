Adhyayan Suman supports Shah Rukh Khan over Aryan Khan’s bail rejection: They can’t dethrone you

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is currently lodged in Arthur Road jail after his bail was rejected by a Mumbai court in the alleged drug case filed by Narcotics Control Bureau. Shah Rukh Khan today visited Aryan Khan in the jail. NCB meanwhile called actress Ananya Pandey to enquire about WhatsApp chats with Aryan. Several Bollywood celebrities supported SRK over the Aryan Khan’s arrest row. Swara Bhasker wrote, “Shahrukh Khan is an example of grace & decent conduct. To me, he represents the best qualities of India as an idea. He is an inspiration to me personally. Sending him & Gauri love, strength & all my prayers!"

Shekhar Suman’s son Adhyayan Suman also extend his support to SRK on Twitter and wrote, “Shah bhai love you forever ! No matter how hard they try ! They can’t dethrone you ! The entire nation stands by you ! Stay strong”. Apart from Swara, filmmaker Hansal Mehta also slammed judgement of celebs. The Scam1992 director tweeted, "Being a celebrity, being a star, being from ‘Bollywood’ means your emotion, your torment and your concern as a father become a matter of public consumption, heartless abuse and ruthless judgement."

Take a look:

Shah bhai love you forever ! No matter how hard they try ! They can’t dethrone you ! The entire nation stands by you ! Stay strong @iamsrk #IStandWithSRK #SRK #Shah — adhyayan summan (@AdhyayanSsuman) October 21, 2021

Adding to it Hansal wrote, “Bollywood is not a place, not a company and definitely not some mafia. It is a loosely coined term for a large number of individuals who work really hard to create, to entertain, to engage and unlike many other professions are always vulnerable to criticism, scrutiny and abuse." Ananya Pandey has been summoned by NCB to appear at 11 AM on Friday.

