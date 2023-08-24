Adhyayan Suman to be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi; says ‘Being on his set felt surreal’

Adhyayan Suman, the son of Shekhar Suman and Alka Suman, is a Bollywood actor and singer who was last seen in Chup: Revenge of the Artist. Recently, Adhyayan revealed that he is on one of the highs of his career as he bagged a project helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actor opened up about his experience of working with SLB.

Adhyayan Suman to be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Heeramandi

Adhyayan Suman is all over the moon for being a part of Heeramandi, a film helmed by Sanjay Leela Bansali. Speaking with ETimes, the actor said, “Being on his set felt surreal. I was nervous but also felt a sense of accomplishment after having gone through a period where I was hurt and belittled by others.”

He added, “After shooting a massive scene with Manisha ji (Koirala), Mr Bhansali hugged me, and I was told that he seldom has this moment. Now, no one can shake my faith after the validation I received from Bhansali Sir. His praise is a medal of honour, and for me, it is bigger than an Oscar. This kind of learning cannot come from a school.”

Adhyayan shares his journey in the film industry

While talking about completing 15 years in the film industry, the actor continued “People want to hear about your journey only when you are successful, and until that happens, your failures and struggles are not taken seriously, especially when you come from a background where they feel that everything has been served to you on a platter. So, instead of talking about my struggles and journey, I put my blinders on, did everything with faith, and kept moving forward.”

Adhyayan was offered Aashram when he had no work

During the conversation, Adhyayan also shared how he got to work in Prakash Jha’s Aashram. The actor revealed the role in the series Aashram was offered to him when he had no work. He added, “However, the insecurity of being on a show with an ensemble cast crept in. Would I be noticed? When the show dropped, I was stunned to see myself in just three scenes.”

Adhyayan recalled how he told his father that his life was over, but mentioned the advice his father Shekhar Suman gave him then. He shared, “I told my father that my life was over, but he said my opening scene in the show would change my life. And he was so right! Around 20 days after Aashram dropped, my life changed. Jis film ka main hero raha hoon uss mein mujhe itni tareef nahi mili jitni mujhe ek scene mein mili hai.”

Now, Adhyayan Suman is all geared up to play a key role in Heeramandi, an upcoming web-series of Sanjay Leela Bhansali.