  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Adil Hussain elated about his film 'Nirvana Inn' being screened at the Toronto festival

Actor Adil Hussain is thrilled about his film "Nirvana Inn" being screened at International Film Festival of South Asia (IFFSA) in Toronto.
2389 reads Mumbai
Adil Hussain elated about his film 'Nirvana Inn' being screened at the Toronto festivalAdil Hussain elated about his film 'Nirvana Inn' being screened at the Toronto festival
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"Happy to announce that our@NirvanaInnFilm will be screened @iiffsa Toronto.. So happy that it is quite bit shot in Majuli Assam. I play an Assamese Character called Jogiraj. Along with @sandymridul and @rajshriartist," the actor, who hails from Assam, tweeted on Wednesday.

The movie is about a boatman, Jogiraj Chakraborthy (Adil Hussain), who acts on his suicidal thoughts and capsizes his vessel mid-journey, killing every passenger on board.

Months later, he signs up to be the caretaker of Himalayan resort Nirvana Inn, only to find that the guests who check in are the very people he presumed dead.

Directed by Vijay Jayapal, the Hindi film also stars Rajshri Deshpande and Sandhya Mridul.

IFFSA Toronto showcases a diverse, language independent films from around the world, on themes of South Asian cultures and identities.

Due to the Covid-19 situation, the festival is being held online this year. IFFSA Virtual 2020 will take place in August.

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement