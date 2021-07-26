Adil Hussain on Priyanka Chopra’s portrayal of Mary Kom: I’d have definitely preferred someone from Northeast

Mirabai Chanu took the whole nation by storm as she recently got awarded a silver medal in the 2021 Olympic games being held in Tokyo for weightlifting. Sports biopics are all the trend in Bollywood and it could be interesting to watch Mirabai’s journey up on the big screen. Previously a biopic has been made in Bollywood of a prolific Northeastern boxer called ‘Mary Kom’ and portrayed the lead character. The film was received well by the audience members and critics alike while Priyanka’s performance took the cake. Adil Hussain in a recent conversation with Hindustan Times said that he would have preferred a Northeastern actor for the role.

Adil Hussain spoke about Priyanka Chopra portraying the role of Mary Kom and said, “I’d have definitely preferred someone from Northeast. This isn’t at all a judgement on Priyanka, she’s a very accomplished artiste. First of all, Bollywood isn’t a family or mafia, it’s a stupid name actually given by some unimaginative people, it’s not original. I’m saying that the Hindi film industry lost an opportunity.” Further in the conversation, Adil mentioned that Mary Kom was a lost opportunity to cast ‘amazing faces’ from Northeastern India. He said, “If someone makes a movie on Mirabai Chanu, I’m sure they’d be more imaginative and cast someone from the Northeast.”

Further speaking on it Adil said, “I hope they do it and make the right choice, They should make the film so well so they don’t have to invest in a star like Ang Lee did in Life of Pi (2012), it earned a billion dollars.” He added by saying, “Northeast is always neglected by mainland India politically and economically, we’re still to be assimilated and looked at as part of India by a lot of common people, who think that people especially from Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram are Chinese.”

