Adil Hussain on Radhika Apte being trolled for bold scenes in Parched: Ridiculous to make a big deal about it

Actor Radhika Apte recently faced a lot of heat from netizens as pictures of her bold scenes from the 2015 film Parched began doing the rounds on the internet. Twitter users slammed Radhika for promoting nudity, meanwhile the hashtag ‘Boycott Radhika Apte’ also topped the trends. Now, co-actor Adil Hussain, in a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, backed the actress calling the entire facade as ‘ridiculous’.

He stated, “I got to know about it a couple of days back, when I saw some Google alert. I think it’s ridiculous to troll Radhika or make a big deal about that scene. I don’t pay much attention to such things at all. I just think the only way to respond to it is, that you don’t.” During the same interaction, Adil added how people fail to understand the difference between ‘art and porn’ in India. He further questioned the education system for this lack.

Adil Hussain added, “Our education system is almost to get a job, be job literate. It’s not the education, which we’re receiving since British era... to make a bunch of people run the British machinery, which was left behind. We’re still running that. The purpose of education was to make them a working machine for the British Raj. It needs radical change, and I hope the Indian government will do it soon.”

Adil, during the same interaction also expressed his excitement about his upcoming film, Bell Bottom, alongside actor . Speaking of which, he noted, “The film is a lot of fun, with twists, humour, thrills, action, and it based on true events. I hope people do come out, taking all precautions, and watch it. It’ll help the film and also the cinema halls, which are suffering.”

Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, the plot of Bell Bottom is inspired from the real life hijacking events that took place in the 1980s. A skillful undercover agent (Played by Akshay Kumar) who is married, sharp-minded and an exceptional chess player, is assigned the mission of rescuing 210 hostages from a hijacked Indian plane.

