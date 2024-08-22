Adil Hussain reacts to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s claim of Kabir Singh getting him ‘fame’: ‘If Ang Lee is less famous than him…’

Adil Hussain was seen in a supporting role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh. In a recent interaction, the actor gave it back to the filmmaker by citing the names of Mira Nair and Ang Lee. He admitted his mistake of not reading the entire script of the film and clarified that his criticism wasn’t directed at Vanga.

In a recent interview with India Today NE, Adil Hussain reacted to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s claim, stating that his role in Kabir Singh brought him more fame than his entire career before it.

In response to this, the actor asked, “I can't believe he actually counted my films. Honestly, I don't know what to say to that. If Ang Lee is less famous than him or Mira Nair is less famous, then I have nothing to say. Ang Lee was an Oscar winner before Life of Pi.”

He further continued his answer by stating, "So, god bless Sandeep Reddy Vanga for taking the time to count the films I've done. I understand he's upset about what I said, but I've never blamed him".

The veteran actor admitted to his mistake of not reading the entire script. He mentioned even if he gives 100 explanations about his reasons for not reading it, that wouldn’t matter. "It’s my fault, and when I watched the film, I realized that I made a big blunder,” he said.

For the unversed, Hussain has worked with the filmmakers Lee and Nair in Life of Pi and The Reluctant Fundamentalist, respectively.

During the conversation, Hussain stated that cinema is a powerful medium that can influence one to the core. He further expressed his concern over the films that one wants to make, considering the fact that statues of heroes are built and worshiped in our country. The actor remarked that one needs to consider the "innocence and the intellectual level" of the audience at large.

"If you make a movie that glorifies violence and misogyny, I will always retain my right to criticize you,” he said.

For the unversed, during an interview with AP Podcast last year, Adil disclosed that he accepted Kabir Singh without reading the entire script. After the film’s premiere, he went on to share that he walked out of the cinema just 20 minutes into the screening.

