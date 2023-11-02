Adil Hussain recalls 'sensitive' Sridevi getting teary-eyed on English Vinglish sets for THIS reason

Sridevi remains one of the most iconic actresses of Bollywood. She took a break from acting in the late 1990s and made her comeback with the 2012 dramedy English Vinglish. Adil Hussain, who was her co-star in the film, recently spoke about meeting the late actress on the film's set for the first time. He revealed that he got teary-eyed for a reason.

Adil Hussain on Sridevi

In an interview with ANI, Adil Hussain spoke about his experience of doing English Vinglish with Sridevi. He recalled that it was his third film and told Sridevi how her film Sadma had impacted him so much that he couldn't eat for one and a half days.

Adil said, "When I met her, Gauri and Balki introduced me to her. She looked at me with her big beautiful eyes. The first thing I told her was that how I could not eat anything after watching Sadma…After listening to it, she had tears in her eyes and I don’t know why. She had a little soft moist eyes and then we got busy with rehearsals.”

Adil then said that she was sensitive and compared her to Hollywood legend Meryl Streep. “She was quite sensitive. I would put her at par with Meryl Streep", he added. The actor further said that the late actress could have won an Oscar had she been offered stories like the West does.

Adil Hussain on comparisons between Janhvi Kapoor and Sridevi

Last year in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Adil Hussain was asked what similarities he finds between Sridevi and Janhvi Kapoor. He said, “I am sure she has inherited a lot of qualities from her mother and it’s a huge task for anybody to keep up with Sridevi but if anybody can then probably it would be Janhvi, if she puts in the hard work. And she is as you said is giving a lot of brilliant performances.”

Meanwhile, English Vinglish was written and directed by Gauri Shinde and it was a critical and commercial success.

ALSO READ: Boney Kapoor drops PICS of Sridevi from when she was pregnant with Janhvi Kapoor; fans are all hearts