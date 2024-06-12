Adil Hussain says he would have ‘never’ done Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal even if they ‘paid him Rs 100-200 crore’

Celebrated actor Adil Hussain, who has worked in movies like English Vinglish, Life of Pi, Ishqiya, and Lootera, was also a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2019 film, Kabir Singh. Hussain played the role of a professor in the movie, however, he later 'regretted' being a part of Vanga's directorial. Sandeep responded to it quite strongly back then.

Months after Adil Hussain and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's cold war, the English Vinglish actor has yet again taken a dig at the filmmaker.

Adil Hussain launches fresh attack on Sandeep Vanga

In a new interview with Zoom, Adil Hussain shared his perspective on a hypothetical situation about whether he would have nodded to play a role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film, Animal.

Adil quickly responded to it, saying that he would not do it at any cost. "Even if they paid me Rs 100-200 crore, I would never do it," the 60-year-old actor said.

Adil Hussain responds to Vanga's remarks about his filmography

Adil Hussain also reacted to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's statements about how the actor had featured in "30 art films" and worked in one "blockbuster film". For the uninitiated, Vanga was referring to Kabir Singh as the only "blockbuster" film in Adil's career.

Responding to the comment, Adil expressed that he worked in Ang Lee's Life of Pi.

"If he is more famous than Ang Lee, I don’t know what to say… Very unfortunate that he thinks like that," the actor said, while adding, "His film did a lot of box office collection so probably he thinks like that."

Adil Hussain also stressed that Life of Pi earned over a billion dollars. "I don’t think he can compete with that. He should have thought about it before he said it,” Adil added.

Here's what Sandeep Reddy Vanga had tweeted

In April, Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to Adil Hussain's remarks about Kabir Singh. Vanga had said that he would 'save him from the shame by replacing his face with AI help'.

“Ur 'belief' in 30 art films didn't get as much fame to u as ur 'regret' of 1 BLOCKBUSTER film did," Vanga added in his tweet back then.

Coming back to Animal, the film starred Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna as leads. It also featured Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. Animal was released on December 1, 2023.

