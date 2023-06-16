Adipurush: 10 tweets to check out if you plan to watch Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif’s Ramayan adaptation

Om Raut’s mythological drama Adipurush, one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, finally released in theatres today. The film, which is a retelling of the Hindu epic Ramayana, stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan. The film opened to mixed responses from the audience, and those who watched the morning shows of the movie, took to their Twitter handles to share their reviews of Adipurush. While many were disappointed with the VFX of the film, a few others liked the visuals and the grand scale of the project, as well as the music by composers Ajay and Atul.

10 tweets to check out before watching Adipurush

One Twitter user criticized the visuals of Adipurush, and compared it to Ramanand Sagar’s version, saying that it was unmatched despite limited resources and technology. "After watching visuals coming out of #Adipurush , My respect for Ramananda sagae has gone up 100x,26 years ago, without any technology and limited resources, he created magic, absolute magic which even after so many years remains unmatched," read the tweet." Meanwhile, another Twitter user wrote that the best part about Adipurush was its music. “The best thing about #Adipurush is its music from Ajay and Atul. Jai Shri Ram, Ram Sita Ram, and Tu Hai Sheetal Dhaara are very beautiful in composition and they are also presented so well. #AdipurushReview,” read the tweet. Check out some more tweets below!

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles. The film features Prabhas as Lord Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Lakshman, Devdatta Nage as Hanuman, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Hanuman Ji watching Adipurush': Prabhas fans scream 'Jai Shri Ram' after a monkey enters the theatre; Video