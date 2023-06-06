Adipurush Action Trailer: Prabhas as Raghava gears up for the ultimate battle against Saif Ali Khan’s Lankesh

Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush is one of the most awaited films of 2023. The excitement around the film is sky-high. Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer of Adipurush and it left netizens mighty impressed. Today, Prabhas and Kriti launched the action trailer of Adipurush at a mega event in Sri Venkateswara University Stadium in Tirupati. Fans of Prabhas came in large numbers to get his glimpse and they have put posters and cut-outs of him on the streets.

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon launch the action trailer of Adipurush

A while ago, Kriti and Prabhas, who have teamed up for the first time, launched the much-awaited trailer at the event. Netizens can't stop gushing over the action-packed new trailer.

Watch Adipurush Action Trailer, below:

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier today that the makers have spent around Rs 2.5 crore for the grand trailer launch. The reports also claimed that crackers worth Rs 50 lakhs were arranged for the pre-release event. Ahead of the event, Prabhas was seen visiting Tirumala to seek blessings from Sri Venkateshwara Swamy. His pictures and videos from the venue went viral on the Internet.

In the film, Prabhas will be seen essaying the role of Ram while Kriti has played the role of Sita. Saif will be seen as Ravana and Sunny Singh has portrayed Lakshman's role. The pan-India film is backed by Bhushan Kumar and it is directed by the National-award winner, Om Raut. The film is slated to hit theatres on 16th June 2023. It will be released in Telugu and Hindi, along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and other multiple Indian and International languages.

