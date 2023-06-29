Adipurush actor, who played Vibhishan, defends film; Says 'We need to show kids that our gods are cooler'

Om Raut's Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan has been facing legal issues ever since it was released on June 16. The audience has rejected the film due to its poor VFX and cringe dialogues. Despite getting trolled for distorting facts, some of the actors have come out in support of the film. Recently, actor Siddhant Karnick, who played the role of Vibhishan in the film, defended the film and said that it is important to show that 'our Gods are cooler than superheroes.'

Siddhant Karnick comes out in support of Adipurush

The audience is highly disappointed with the makers of Adipurush. It was one of the most awaited films of the year and everyone was looking forward to it. Not only the audience but actors who were featured in the TV show, Ramayan slammed the makers for ruining the content. Recently, while speaking to ETimes, Siddhant shared that he saw a 10-year-old dancing in the theatre after watching Adipurush, which made him feel how the film is getting the younger generation acquainted with the mythological epic.

He further added that such films should be presented using pop culture format so that kids can learn about gods. Siddhant said, "I see my nephews and even some adult friends of mine wearing superhero T-shirts which are largely fictional characters like Spider-Man and Superman. And here we have our own itihaas (history) filled with superheroes and mythological gods whose stories and images are still in text form. We need to use pop culture smartly so that we can pass on the stories of our gods to the generation of our children, show them that our gods are cooler and far more layered than fictional superheroes. I’m not saying we should shun western superheroes. Not at all, but it’s time we brought focus to our own Gods and bring these stories in a language of superheroes that today’s children are used to."

Meanwhile, actor Lavi Pajni, who played the role of Kumbhkaran in Adipurush, expressed disappointment. Earlier, he said in an interview that he was offended by dialogues.