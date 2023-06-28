Adipurush: Allahabad HC asks makers 'why are Hindus tested every time?'; Issues notice to Manoj Muntashir

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush was released on June 16 and since then it has been facing legal issues and protests across the country. People are miffed with director Om Raut and writer Manoj Muntashir for delivering poor VFX and cringe-worthy dialogues. The heavy criticism forced the makers to revise some dialogues in the film. Despite the changes, the Adipurush makers have been facing new problems every day. On Tuesday, the Allahabad High Court slammed the makers over its 'questionable and distasteful' dialogues. The film has hurt the religious sentiments of people. The court also issued a notice to writer Manoj Muntashir, demanding an explanation within a week's time.

Allahabad High Court slams the makers of Adipurush

The court, which was hearing a petition seeking a ban on the film, said that the nature of dialogue in it is a big issue. According to Free Press Journal, the court said, "Ramayana is a paragon for us. People read Ramcharitmanas before leaving home." It also observed that the makers of Adipurush believed that the audience will be convinced by the narrative of the film. The court asked, "Hindus are tolerant but why they are tested every time? When Hindus are civilised, is it correct to suppress them?"

Further, the court said that the Central Board of Film Certification should have done something before granting a certificate to the film. It said, "It's good that people did not harm the law and order situation after watching the film. Lord Hanuman and Sita have been shown like they are nothing. These things should have been removed from the very beginning. Some scenes seem to be of A (adult) category. It's very difficult to watch such films."

On the other hand, the defense pointed out that the Adipurush makers put a disclaimer was added in the beginning to rule out any concerns. The court dismissed and stated, "Do the people who put the disclaimer consider the countrymen and youth, to be brainless? You show Lord Rama, Lord Laxman, Lord Hanuman, Ravana, Lanka and then say it is not Ramayana? We saw it on the news that people went to the theatres and got the film shut down. Be thankful nobody vandalised it."

In the previous hearing, the court questioned CBFC and asked, "What do you want to teach the future generations?" It also questioned the absence of the producer, director and other parties during the hearing.