Adipurush: Allahabad HC slams makers, questions censor board on what it wants to teach future generation

As much hype as Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush had created before its release, it has created even more hype after its release. The Om Raut magnum opus hit the theatres on June 16 and since then has been at the receiving end of a lot of criticism. Be it the dialogues or the VFX, everything has been facing backlash. Dialogue writer of the film Manoj Muntashir even received a lot of death threats and he had to take Police protection after that. Later the makers altered the dialogue of the film which triggered outrage among the audience. Now the latest buzz is that the Allahabad High Court has come down heavily on the censor board.

Allahabad High Court slams Adipurush makers

According to reports in India Today, the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court came down heavily on the censor board and the makers of Adipurush. During an ongoing plea for the objectionable dialogues in the mythological Om Raut film, the court happened to ask, “what is it that the censor board keeps doing? What do you want to teach the future generations?" Later the absence of the director, producer, and other team members was also questioned in the court during the hearing. For the unversed, Advocate Kuldeep Tiwari filed the petition and the next hearing in the case was scheduled for June 27.

Virender Sehwag takes dig at Adipurush

Meanwhile, recently a while ago, on Twitter, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag updated his fans that he has finally watched the most controversial film Adipurush. Giving a twist to the Baahubali film, Sehwag tweeted, “Adipurush dekhkar pata chala Katappa ne Bahubali ko kyun maara tha.” Taking a dig at the Prabhas starrer, Sehwag made everyone realize that he did not like the film.

Amid all these negative vibes and comments, Adipurush collected Rs 2.00 crore on the second Friday. On Saturday, it collected Rs 3.00 crore. Having Rs 126 crore in 9 days, the film is aiming for a finish in the range of Rs 135 to 140 crore.

