Adipurush: Ayodhya priests demand a ban on Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan starrer; Here's why

Om Raut’s Adipurush is one of the most-awaited films. Ever since this magnum opus was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting for the film which stars Kriti Sanon, Prabhas , Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles. After a long wait, the teaser of the film was finally grandly released on October 2 at Ayodhya among fans and media. Indeed it was a spectacular event and since then, everyone has been going gaga over the teaser. The latest reports suggested that Om Raut’s film seems to have landed itself in trouble.

Adipurush’s teaser starring Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh has been also receiving a lot of criticism. According to the latest reports in The Times Of India, on Wednesday, Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Ram temple in Ayodhya reportedly demanded a ban on the release of this film. The reason they stated behind this was that the film allegedly misrepresented Lord Ram, Hanuman, and Ravana. According to him, the film did not depict Lord Rama and Hanuman as they are described in the epic and hence violates their dignity.

The reports further stated that Brij Bhushan Singh, a BJP MP, reportedly claimed that such accusations are being generated on purpose. He also added that it is not illegal to make a movie and according to him deliberately stirring up controversy to grab attention is not appropriate.

Adipurush

Adipurush is a keenly awaited film and will be released on 12th January 2023. The teaser of the film has garnered 1.4 million likes for its Hindi version, thus becoming the most liked Hindi teaser. Om Raut has been working on this project, since the release of his last blockbuster film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Prabhas work front

Prabhas, after Adipurush, will be seen in Prashanth Neel's Salaar, NagAshwin's tentatively titled Project K and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit.

Kriti Sanon work front

Kriti Sanon has a lot of exciting projects in her kitty. Apart from Adipurush, the teaser of her film Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan was released and loved by all.

ALSO READ: Adipurush: Prabhas and Om Raut celebrate Dussehra TOGETHER amidst rumours of internal conflict