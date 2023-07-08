Adipurush dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir extends unconditional apology; Read his POST here

Om Raut’s Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, released in theatres last month. Right from the day of its release, Adipurush received significant criticism for its VFX as well as certain dialogues in the film. While certain dialogues were revised later, the damage was already done. The dialogue writer of Adipurush, Manoj Muntashir faced severe backlash on social media. Now, Manoj Muntashir has rendered an unconditional apology on social media, accepting that people’s emotions have been hurt by the film.

Adipurush dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir issues unconditional apology

In a new note shared on social media, Manoj Muntashir wrote that he accepts that Apirush has hurt people’s sentiments, and that he is extending his apologies with folded hands. “I accept people’s emotions have been hurt by Adipurush. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apologies.” He further added, “May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation.” He also shared the note in Hindi.

Many people reacted to his note. While one wrote, “Come on, better late than never. May Bajrang Bali give you power,’ another one commented, “Sometimes it happens that even good people go astray. But your apologizing proves that even if you made a mistake for some reason, you are a true Sanatani. Hail Lord Rama. May Lord Ram bless you.”

Adipurush is an adaptation of the epic Ramayana. The film, directed by Om Raut, stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. The film released in theatres on 16th June, 2023.

