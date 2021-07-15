Adipurush: Different take on Ramayan to Saif & Prabhas’ transformation; 5 things to know about Om Raut’s film

As Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas, and Kriti Sanon are set to share the screen space for the first time in Adipurush, here’s everything you need to know about the movie.

Om Raut has been one of the most talked-about filmmakers in Bollywood and proved his mettle with his directorial debut last year. For the uninitiated. Om had made his Bollywood debut as the director of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which happened to be a period action film. Starring , Kajol, and in the lead, the movie was based on the life of Tanaji Malusare and was a massive hit at the box office.

And after the stupendous success of the movie, Om Raut is making the headlines once again for his upcoming project. The filmmaker is collaborating once again with Saif Ali Khan for Adipurush which will also star Baahubali franchise star Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. To note, while Kriti has been paired opposite Prabhas, Saif will be seen playing the role of the lead antagonist in Adipurush. Needless to say, the movie has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year. And while the audience is eagerly waiting for Adipurush, here’s everything you want to know about Om Raut directorial:

It is a story about Prabhu Ram

Talking about the movie, Om said that Adipurush is the story of Prabhu Ram. However, he mentioned that he can’t talk about which aspects of Lord Ram’s life will be covered in the movie. “It is the story of Prabhu Ram. It’s one aspect of the epic saga, it’s my screen adaptation of the epic. There are too many preparations underway. Fortunately, the research is already in place. From a historical point of view, the notes are already there. “But when you do a screen adaptation, there’s a lot of research from authenticity, technology points of view. A lot of storyboards are happening, asset creation, designing the characters as we speak,” Raut had told to PTI.

Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas’ transformation

While speaking to the Times of India, Raut stated that Saif and Prabhas will be undergoing a remarkable physical transformation. He said, “There is massive action involved too. There is a lot of physical transformation that Prabhas has undergone from an artiste's point of view and he continues to work on it even now as we shoot. With Saif Ali Khan, it is evident in the pictures, but I cannot reveal much.”

Kriti Sanon’s preparation for Adipurush

Kriti Sanon will be seen sharing the screen with Saif and Prabhas for the first time and is working hard for the movie. Talking about the same, Raut told TOI, “Kriti has nailed the mental clarity that one requires to play the part that she's playing. She's also getting trained because she has to speak in Telugu, which is not the language that she could speak in, besides focusing on her diet and everything.”

A different take on Ramayan

To note, Adipursh is reportedly based on the story of Ramayan wherein Parbhas will be seen playing the role of Lord Ram, Saif will be seen as Ravana and Kriti will play the role of Sita. “There is a devotional connection to the film. All said and done we are making Ramayan which has all the characters of Ramayan and the story is the same set in that era. But it’s a different take on Ramayan. I cannot reveal much. The kind of realism it is being made with, the kind of special effects it has, has not been seen in Indian cinema ever. The war sequence is also very realistic,” producer Bhushan Kumar had said this to Bollywood Hungama. He also spoke about the VFX in the movie in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla and said, “Om (Raut, director) is shooting it very well. He is shooting on an international level, and we are very excited. Abhi tak jo VFX hoke aa rahe hai and hum dekh rahe hai, it's never seen before for the audience I guess”.

Pan India release

Adipurush will witness a pan India release as it will be releasing in five languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The movie is expected to release in August 2022.

