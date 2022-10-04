Adipurush: Director Om Raut says he would have not made the film sans Prabhas; READ

Yes, you believe it right! Om Raut on Monday highlighted that had Prabhas not been the in the film, he would have not made the film.

Fans can’t keep calm and so can’t we! The teaser of the film Adipurush was unveiled on October 2 and has been much loved and appreciated by film lovers across the country. Based on the epic of Ramayana, the film stars actors Prabhas , Kriti Sanon , Sunny Singh, and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. While the teaser of the film was filled with special effects and looked very promising, director Om Raut has dropped another reason for making this film.

“I always had Prabhas in my mind when I was writing Raghav’s character – it became so compelling for me. If it was not him, I would have not made the film,” Om Raut told Variety.

In view of this development, Prabhas highlighted why did he say yes to the film. “It was Om Raut’s intriguing screenplay and how it integrated the history and culture of India that compelled me to say a yes for the film.” The superstar added that the way the director has designed the film is amazing.

Raut emphasized on Prabhas’ role in the film and elaborated on his working style. He told the publication, “The way he has played it is divine. It’s extremely spiritual on many levels, yet at the same time, it’s a commercial flick. So, it has that crazy balance of playing to the gallery, obviously, like everybody does, but at the same time, we had to maintain the sanctity and purity of the character and stay within that boundary and try to achieve what we want to achieve.”

Produced by T-Series and Retrophiles, Adipurush is slated to be released at the theatres on January 12 next year.

